Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday extended his best wishes to Harnaaz Sandhu, the 21-year-old woman who won the Miss Universe title.

Sandhu left behind 79 other contestants from various countries to claim the prestigious title.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said, “Congratulate #HarnaazSandhu on bringing home #MissUniverse crown after 21 years. Indeed a proud moment for India. Wish her all the best.”

Lara Dutta was last crowned Miss Universe in 2000 while Sushmita Sen was the first to win the title in 1994.

PTI