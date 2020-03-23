Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik created a fund Monday to deal with the crisis arising out of COVID-19 outbreak, urging people to contribute generously. Patnaik also said that he would donate three months’ salary for the cause.

The CM also requested the people to put up a united fight against the pandemic. “Extraordinary circumstances demand extraordinary response,” Patnaik said. He added that the outbreak has posed an exceptional challenge for the entire world.

Odisha has reported two COVID-19 cases so far. To curb the spread of the disease, the Odisha government Monday extended the lockdown to 14 districts till March 29 when the situation will be reviewed.

PNN & Agencies