Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was accorded a grand welcome Tuesday by the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers and supporters on his return to the state capital after receiving the Lifetime Achievement award by a Delhi-based NGO. More than 50,000 people carrying placards with photographs of Naveen Patnaik gathered near the airport here choking all the lanes and by-lanes. As a result commuters faced a harrowing time in reaching the airport as well as the railway station here.

When Patnaik who is also the BJD president came out of the airport, the atmosphere turned ecstatic. Cultural groups, folk artists, tribal dance troupes and conch shell blowers performed to welcome him. The conch shell is also the symbol of BJD.

The air was rented with ‘Naveen Patnaik Zindabad’ as the chief minister stood on a special hi-tech bus from the airport and started his journey to Naveen Niwas, his residence. He was waving at the crowd all along. The entire stretch till his residence was adorned with huge cutouts, banners and hoardings.

“Priya Bhai O Bhauni Mane! Apana mane khusi ta? Mu bi bahut khusi (Dear brothers and sisters, Are you happy? I am happy too),” Patnaik said to the crowd from atop of the luxury bus, the one he used during campaigning in the 2019 general elections.

In his short speech, Patnaik also expressed his gratitude to the people of Odisha for the grand welcome. He thanked them for giving him the opportunity to serve Odisha for 22 years at a stretch.

Though Patnaik’s procession moved for about only one kilometre distance till his residence, the event was more like a roadshow. Patnaik was conferred Sunday with Lifetime Achievement Award by Delhi-based NGO, Capital Foundation. He has dedicated the award to the 4.5 crore people of Odisha.

While the airport area was flooded with Patnaik’s supporters, school and college students, office goers and travellers faced a tough time reaching their destinations due to traffic jams at AG Chhak, Vani Vihar Square, Acharya Vihar, Airport Square, Raj Mahal Square and Jaydev Vihar Square. An ambulance was seen stuck at the AG Chhak.

“We respect Naveen Patnaik as a chief minister. We are also happy that he was conferred with the lifetime achievement award. But, that does not mean that we have to pay a price on the road. This is not acceptable,” said a woman who was virtually running to catch a train.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Thakur Prasad Patra said that the police have made arrangements to regulate traffic and created parking spaces for vehicles coming from outside the city.

Adding to the woes of the people, the opposition BJP also staged a sit-in near Raj Bhavan over the alleged failure of the state government on all fronts.

Leader of Opposition JN Mishra criticised the BJD for causing difficulties for the people by holding a reception rally for the chief minister. “It has been a habit of the chief minister to purchase awards before elections. He had got a similar award from a Pune institute in 2018 ahead of the 2019 elections and now he has been conferred a lifetime award by an NGO. This welcome ceremony will have no impact,” Mishra said.

BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, however, said that people’s love for Patnaik brought them to the airport in large numbers to greet him.