Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday launched 27 industrial projects of Rs 8938.81 crore here. The Chief Minister also announced for Make in Odisha Conclave 2020 to be organised next year from November 30 to December 4 next year.

Out of these 27 projects, five projects were inaugurated and other 22 were for ground breaking. The project value of all the ventures is Rs 8938.81 crore. The projects will create employment opportunity for about 12,142 people.

Launching the projects at a special function through video conferencing here, the Chief Minister said Odisha has a vision of becoming one of the top three investment destinations in the country in terms of grounded investments.

Odisha has emerged as the number one state and the most attractive destination for investments during the period from April to September 2019 receiving 18 percent investment of the entire country.

“Our focus should be on quick grounding of these industrial projects,” said the Chief Minister.

“Towards achieving transformation at all levels, we have devised the FIVE-T strategy, which will be achieved through Teamwork, Transparency and Technology enablers in a Time-bound manner. The strategy of the state government is already witnessing encouraging results towards industrial development of the state,” he said.

“In exactly one year from today, we will organise the Make in Odisha Conclave 2020. Let’s all work together to make it the greatest investment summit ever organised by any State in the country. I invite the global business community to join us at the summit from November 30 to December 04, 2020,” he added.