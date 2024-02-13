Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday inaugurated 87 transformed schools in Jajpur districts on last day of 4th phase of the state government’s ambitious school transformation programme under the 5T Initiative. 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman Kartik Pandian was also present during the event. During the fourth phase of the programme, a total of 1,794 schools across the state were transformed with modern infrastructure. With completion of this phase, a total of 8,681 schools in Odisha have been transformed through the 5T Initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the transformed schools have all the facilities and opportunities for a successful future for the children. Patnaik expressed strong hope and confidence that the children of today will help build the ‘New Odisha,’ a stronger Odisha in the coming days. The CM further said that Odisha is going through an era of transformation. “Education is what elevates the collective mindset of our society. The transformation of schools has paved the way for the new awakening of the Odia people. Starting from schools, colleges, hospitals, tourist areas, monasteries, temples, panchayats, and villages, the work of transformation is going on everywhere. This transformation is paving the way for building a New Odisha, a strong Odisha,” Patnaik said. He added that the most important and best among these transformation programmes is the school transformation program as the future of a nation is built in its schools. Addressing the students, the Chief Minister explained the importance of 5T values while advising them to implement these values in their lives to achieve success.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP