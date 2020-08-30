Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of ‘National Small Industry Day’ has asked all small scale industry entrepreneurs in Odisha to promote and nurture their businesses. He said it will boost the finicial condition of self-employed people and hence give a boost to the economy of Odisha.

The Odisha CM took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to express his views. “Small industries can be a harbinger for bigger change as the country is looking to reboot economy affected by #COVID19 pandemic. Pledge to promote and nurture small businesses so that they emerge as strong pillars of our economy. #Small Industry Day,” wrote Patnaik.

The ‘National Small Industry Day’ is celebrated every year August 30. It is done to promote small industry and providing employment opportunities to the unemployed. The government of India had launched an extensive policy package for the small scale industry entrepreneur, August 30, 2000. From then the India has been observing August 30 of every year as the ‘National Small Industry Day’.

PNN