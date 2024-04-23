Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik Tuesday urged people to vote for ‘double conch’ in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

The term was coined to take on the BJP’s call for forming ‘double engine’ government at the Centre and the state, a source said.

In a video released by the BJD, Patnaik is seen holding two conch symbols, the party’s logo, on both hands, appealing people to vote for ‘double conch’ while exercising their franchise.

“This time, vote for double conch, one for MLA and one for MP,” Patnaik said.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1.

Patnaik is set to hit the campaign trail for the polls from his home turf Hinjili in Ganjam district Wednesday.

This time, he will contest from two Assembly constituencies – Hinjili, which he represents, and Kantabanji in western Odisha.

Patnaik has been representing Hinjili seat since 2000. He has been elected from the seat five times in a row. If he retains power, he is set to become the longest-serving chief minister in the country.

Women were seen performing puja in various temples of Hinjili, wishing Patnaik a grand success in the polls.

The BJD president’s campaign trail will begin a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed rally at Sonepur in Bolangir Lok Sabha seat.

Patnaik is also scheduled to campaign for BJD candidates in Rayagada district April 25.

Four Lok Sabha seats in Odisha — Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput — and the Assembly segments under their jurisdictions will go for polls May 13.

