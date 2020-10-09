Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday paid tributes to freedom fighter and social reformer Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das on his 143rd birth anniversary.

Remembering Gopabandhu’s selfless service for the people of Odisha, Patnaik tweeted, “Tribute to Utkalmani Pandit Gopbandhu Das, one of the most prominent freedom fighters and Panchasakhas. He will always be remembered for his selfless service, his unique creation that enriched the Odia language and literature, and the value of building an educated society.”

Gopabandhu Das popularly known as ‘Utkalmani’ (Gem of Odisha) was born October 9, 1877 in a noble Brahmin family in Suando village located on the banks of Bhargabhi River in Puri district. His father’s name was Shree Daitari Dash and his mother’s name was Swarnamayee Devi.

Das completed his B.A. from Ravenshaw College in 1904 and later completed B.L. from Calcutta University in 1906. He was known for his selfless service to the poor and downtrodden people of Odisha. He had contributed immensely in the national struggle towards achieving freedom.

Later, Das served as a member of Vidhan Sabha of Bihar and Odisha from 1917 to 1921.

As an administrator, he took several initiatives for the upliftment of the people of Odisha suffering from recurrent natural calamities such as flood, cyclone and famines as well as social evils such as illiteracy, poverty and disease. Pandit Gopabandhu Das also started Odia newspaper ‘Samaja’ which started publication October 04, 1919.

