Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday paid rich tributes to dalit social reformer and architect of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar on his 128th birth anniversary, also known as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti.

“Humble tribute to the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. The champion of Social Justice will always be remembered for his untiring efforts to emancipate the underprivileged and downtrodden,” tweeted Patnaik.

https://twitter.com/Naveen_Odisha/status/1249899146229600257

A social reformer, economist and eminent jurist, BR Ambedkar was the force behind the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India.

Ambedkar was born April 14, 1891. He was the first-ever Minister of Law and Justice who served between August 29, 1947 and January 24, 1950. A professional economist, he established the Finance Commission of India. The Reserve Bank of India runs on guidelines and ideas formed by him.

PNN