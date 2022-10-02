Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday planted a peepal sapling on the premises of Lok Seva Bhavan here as a mark of tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

Asserting that peace and non-violence prevails in Odisha, Patnaik said this year’s Gandhi Jayanti bears a special significance as the country is also celebrating its 75th year of Independence.

Patnaik, after planting the sapling here that he christened as ‘freedom tree’, called upon people to make India stronger by upholding the virtues of brotherhood and unity.

Peepal tree signifies knowledge, enlightenment, happiness and auspiciousness, he said.

“From the ancient Indus Valley civilisation to enlightenment of Lord Buddha, peepal tree has always had significance. It is an inseparable part of our socio-cultural life,” the chief minister said.

On the occasion, the president of state freedom fighters’ association. Nilamani Samal. Presented a ‘charkha’ (spinning wheel) to the chief minister.

The CM, in turn, felicitated Samal with a shawl.

The Ahimsa Rath, which was flagged off on August 15 to disseminate the message of peace and non-violence across the state, reached Lok Seva Bhawan during the day.

The chief minister released special editions of magazines ‘Utkal Prasang’ and ‘Odisha Review’.

Taking to Twitter, he paid humble tributes to both the leaders.

