Hyderabad: Taapsee Pannu’s come back to Tollywood is marked by her upcoming movie Mishan Impossible. Jathi Rathnalu actor Naveen Polishetty comes on board to lend his voice in the movie.

Billed as a thriller, Mishan Impossible is based on an incredible true event. Naveen Polishetty, the Chhichhore actor’s voice-over is said to increase the anticipation around the movie’s release.

Talented director Swaroop RSJ of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame has directed this bounty hunting movie.

Swaroop RSJ has commercialized the concept with his gripping writing, as per the makers. The film will have all the commercial ingredients and it’s a complete entertainer with action and thrilling elements.

While Deepak Yeragara is the cinematographer, Mark K Robin has scored the music. Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy are producing the film, while N M Pasha is the Co-Producer. Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor.

Mishan Impossible is slated for its grand release April 1 to offer an unlimited fun in summer.

Taapsee Pannu, Ravinder Vijay, Hareesh Paredi, Rishab Shetty, Suhaas, and others will be seen in pivotal roles.