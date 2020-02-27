Bhubaneswar: Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Japan ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki, Thursday, met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed development of Steel cluster in Odisha and prospects of Japanese investment in Steel Sector and downstream development in Odisha.

Addl Secretary Steel, Government of India, Rasika Chaubey gave a presentation about the new initiative called Purvodaya, which aims to drive accelerated development of Eastern India through establishment of integrated steel hubs in Eastern states of India for which Odisha has the best potential.

This Eastern belt has the potential to add more than 75% of the country’s incremental steel capacity envisioned by the National Steel Policy. It is expected that out of the 300 MT capacities by 2030-31, over 200 MT can come from this region alone.

Odisha CM urged the Japanese ambassador to consider be the country partner for ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2020’, once again. Patnaik also made an offer for an exclusive Japan Industrial cluster and township near Bhubaneswar. The state government would provide all the necessary facilitation of the cluster.