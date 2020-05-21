Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to his twitter handle to shower accolades on fire personnel in Kendrapara district’s Mahakalpara area. The officials saved lives of a woman and her baby girl during the deadly Amphan cyclone through dedication and humanly act. The CM also wished the new born a bright future.

It was when cyclone Amphan was ravaging the district that Janaki Sethi (20), a resident of Janhara village experienced labour pain. Family members called up 108 Ambulance but that could make it to the village as uprooted trees blocked the road.

The villagers then sought help from fire department. Only after cutting through 22 huge uprooted trees lying across the road could the fire personnel reach the village, rescued Janaki and transported her to Mahakalpara community health centre (CHC).

Few minutes later, Janaki gave birth to healthy baby girl there in the CHC. Both mother and her daughter are doing well, it was learnt.

Back in the village, the villagers named the new born ‘Amphan’ as she is born during the cyclone.

PNN