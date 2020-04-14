Chhatrapur/Bhadrak: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday spoke to Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange over phone and praised Ganjam district administration for their work in fight against deadly COVID-19.

Ganjam was the first district to impose sec 144 and a 19-hour temporary shutdown in the district. Besides, ‘No Mask, Pay Fine’ and ‘No Mask, No Ration’ are some of the important steps that were taken by the district administration to minimise impact of COVID-19 in the district.

Further, Ganjam administration has already opened isolation centres in 503 panchyats of the district. Kulange was the first collector to start door to door screening of health condition of the district people with the help of the health department officials both in urban areas and rural areas of ganjam.

Apart from Kulange, Patnaik took to Twitter to appreciate the Bhadrak district adaministration for opening a 120-bedded exclusive COVID-19 hospital in a short span.

In his tweet, Patnaik said, “Commend to District Magistrate Bhadrak for readying an Odisha COVID Hospital in short span in Bhadrak to strengthen our fight against COVID 19 pandemic”. He also appreciated NTPC limited and Salandi Hospital for their support to set up the hospital in his tweet.

The hospital boasts of exclusive single rooms for isolation wards, oxygen support systems, required numbers of doctors and paramedics, ambulance service and other requisite provisions.