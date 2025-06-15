Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik Sunday criticised the BJP-led state government for its “lax approach” in handling the cholera outbreak.

Taking to his official X handle, Patnaik wrote, “The state government’s light-handedness in the face of cholera spreading in Odisha is shocking and disturbing to everyone.”

Patnaik said cholera is taking a serious turn in several districts, including Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Puri, Cuttack and Keonjhar, and has now begun spreading to other parts of the state.

Expressing grief over the situation, the BJD president said he was saddened by the “loss of 14 lives due to the outbreak” and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

“Cholera has endangered people’s lives. What had not been witnessed for many years is now disrupting daily life across multiple districts,” he tweeted.

Patnaik urged the state government to remain alert and take strong, immediate measures to curb the spread of the disease and protect public health.

UNI