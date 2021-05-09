Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday wished everyone a happy Mother’s Day. He took to his Twitter handle and thanked the COVID warriors like ASHAs, ANMs and AWWs on the occasion.

“Committed in our efforts to reduce maternal mortality rate in Odisha and promoting safe motherhood. Thank our frontline Covid warriors – ASHAs, ANMs & AWWs for ensuring this even amidst the pandemic,” Naveen wrote.

It is pertinent to mention an incident wherein a COVID-19 infected woman gave birth to a healthy boy safely at Malkangiri DHH April 25. And for this, the family members and villagers were at a loss for words to thank the medical team comprising a female gynaecologist, nurses and health workers.

The pregnant woman from Podaghat village under Khairaput block in Malkangiri district had tested positive. This news had left family members in shock. They were worried about her and her pregnancy, but they got her admitted to the COVID ward of Malkangiri district headquarters hospital.

The woman experienced labour pains April 25. Even though she and her family members were under tremendous mental duress, Dr Anupama Mahana and other hospital staff saw to it that the delivery went of smoothly.

PNN