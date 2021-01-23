Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to lay foundation stone for an ultramodern bus terminal at Khannagar here Saturday.

The proposed bus terminal would be named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, said sources in the district administration.

The bus terminal would be built on 12 acres and the state government has allocated Rs 65 crore for the project, sources added.

“The Chief Minister is scheduled to reach the Silver City at 10.45 am by helicopter. He will visit Netaji Birthplace Museum and pay floral tributes to the legendary leader on his birth anniversary. Soon after paying homage to Netaji, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the ultramodern bus terminal,” said an official of the district administration.

The administration Friday conducted a mock drill to ensure foolproof security for the Chief Minister’s visit. “A total of 14 platoons of armed police personnel would be deployed to maintain law and order during the Chief Minister’s visit to the city,” said a senior police official.

Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena, MLA and BJD general secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das, Revenue Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar Samal, Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, Cuttack Collector Bhawani Shankar Chayani and Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh Friday took stock of arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.