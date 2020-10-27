Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will start a virtual campaign for BJD candidates in upcoming Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency by-polls beginning Wednesday, a party source said Tuesday.

Patnaik, who is also the president of BJD, will campaign virtually for Tirtol Assembly seat October 28 and Balasore seat October 29.

BJD has fielded late MLA Bishnu Charan Das’s son Bijaya Shankar Das for Tirtol and Swarup Kumar Das for Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency.

BJP, meanwhile, has selected Manas Kumar Dutta for the by-election to Balasore Assembly constituency and Raj Kishore Behera for Tirtol Assembly by-poll in Jagatsinghpur district.

On the other hand, Congress has fielded Mamata Kundu for Balasore Sadar and Himanshu Bhusan Mallick for Tirtol Assembly seat.

Leaders of BJD, BJP and Congress are trying their best to woo the voters with the by-polls coming closer. Amid COVID-19 outbreak, all three major parties are using social media platforms extensively to reach out to voters.

