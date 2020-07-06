Bhubaneswar: With a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday gave three mantras, Tyaga (sacrifice), Sanjam (restraint) and Srunkhala (discipline) to people to win the fight against the pandemic.

In a video message addressed to people, Naveen said, “This year Mahaprabhu’s Rath Yatra made history. All rituals were conducted smoothly. Ahead of the festival, I had said the whole world has enthroned eyes on Puri. With the blessings of the Lord, we have succeeded and set an example for the whole world.”

Stating that there is no comparison of the restraint and the sacrifice of Puri people, Naveen said, “Sacrifice is the greatest devotion and it strengthens the relationship between the devotee and the God.” Puri has shown the way to the whole world, he pointed out.

“Lord Jagannath Himself came out to show the way to restraint and discipline. So in order to win the COVID war, we have to take the path of sacrifice, restraint and discipline. These are the three weapons that will lead us to victory in the Covid war,” he told people.

Referring to the rise in cases, the Chief Minister said India ranks third in Covid infection and it is increasing by 1 lakh every four days.