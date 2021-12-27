Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has courted controversy once again. This time Sidhu’s ‘make a cop wet his pants’ remark have come in for criticism with two police officials strongly condemning it and dubbing it as ‘shameful’. Even Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu backed the policemen. He praised the police for their role during militancy and Covid-19 times.

The controversy erupted during a rally attended by Navjot Singh Sidhu in Sultanpur Lodhi. He pointed towards sitting MLA Navtej Singh Cheema and said he (Cheema) can make a “thanedar(cop) wet his pants’. He repeated this remark Sunday during a rally at Batala when local leader Ashwani Sekhri was standing by his side.

When reporters asked about his remark, Sidhu said, “Listen to me… it is a fictional thing that this man wields authority…”

A video clip of Sidhu making the remark went viral on social media inviting sharp reaction from some police officials. Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilsher Singh Chandel dubbed Sidhu’s remark as ‘shameful’.

“It is very shameful that such a senior leader uses these words for his own force and humiliates them,” Chandel said in a video message. “This is the same force which protects him (Sidhu) and his family,” Chandel added.

Chandel even dared Sidhu to return his force deployed for his protection. “Without (security) force, even a rickshaw puller will not listen to him. I strongly condemn this remark and he (Sidhu) should not use such words for his force. The police have their own dignity and respect and it is our responsibility to maintain this dignity,” asserted Chandel.

Punjab police sub-inspector Balbir Singh posted at Jalandhar Rural, too strongly condemned Sidhu’s remark. “Such language was used by a senior leader against us, I strongly condemn it,” Balbir said in a video message. “We live with our families in the society and our children question us why such language is being used against us,” Balbir added.

Balbir pointed out that Sidhu’s remark was not against any ‘thanedar’ but against the whole police force. “I want to say to Sidhu Sahib that we are not cowards. We are brave and the whole country knows about the tales of our bravery,” he asserted.