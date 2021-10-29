Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik continued Friday his tirade against NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Nawab Malik said he would expose some BJP leaders and their alleged connection with the officer in the winter session of the state Legislature to be held in December.

Malik was referring to his own – ‘Picture is not over yet’ – tweet that he had posted Thursday after Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the drugs-on-cruise case. Malik said the picture will end with Wankhede losing his job and facing legal action for forging documents and securing a job that was meant for an SC candidate.

Malik has levelled a slew of allegations against Wankhede, who led the raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast earlier this month, in which Aryan was arrested.

“I am going to expose some BJP leaders and their connections with NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in the winter session starting from December 7. It will be a stormy session and once those names are out, the BJP leaders will not be able to show their face in public,” Malik told reporters here.

Malik alleged that ‘Fashion TV’ head Kashif Khan had organised the alleged drugs party on the Cordelia cruise ship. “Kashif Khan is notorious for distribution of drugs, for running sex and pornography racket. He had posted the advertisement of Cordelia drug party on social media. Despite that the intelligent officers of the NCB did not call him for any inquiry or probe,” Malik informed.

“One NCB official even told me that whenever they tried to take action against Kashif Khan, Sameer Wankhede opposed them. It is a murky business and more such cases will surface in the coming days,” the minister added.

On his tweet, Malik said that he and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will have to complete this ‘picture’ just like the famous scriptwriter duo of Salim-Javed, who wrote scripts of several blockbuster movies in Hindi in the 1970s.

Malik was asked how this picture is going to end. “The picture will be over with Sameer Wankhede losing his job and facing legal action for forging documents to get recruited via reserved quota for SC category. He was born in a Muslim family, but he forged his birth certificate to get this job,” Malik asserted.

Earlier, referring to Malik’s tweet, Raut told reporters, “Malik has shown you the picture till interval. Rest of the part will be completed by me.”

Raut also said that Sameer’s wife Kranti Redkar has no business in this controversy surrounding her husband. “This is the case between NCB officials and the arrested persons. There will be no injustice to anyone,” asserted Raut.