Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutante Nupur Sanon’s quirky love story Noorani Chehra went on floors on the occasion of Valentine’s Day Monday.

The makers of the film also released a teaser poster as the duo kicked off the romantic comedy with a strong social message about being comfortable in your own skin.

Talking about the film, Nawazuddin opined that looks are a matter of perception. “It’s a film that holds up a mirror to one of society’s biggest misconceptions and sends out a message that looks are a matter of perception, he said.”

His co-actor Nupur Sanon, who is the sister of Hindi film actress Kriti Sanon, quoting romance novelist Kate Angell, said, “outer beauty attracts, but inner beauty captivates”.

Noorani Chehra, directed by Navaniat Singh, is presented by Panorama Studios, Wild River Pictures, in association with Pulp Fiction Entertainment.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios, speaking about the idea behind the film, said: “The idea was to make a movie that gives the audience something to laugh about as well as think about.

“In times when subjects like skin colour, body positivity and baldness have emerged in mainstream story-telling, it was time for a film to tackle a subject about looks head-on and share a worthy message! We are happy to announce a fresh Bollywood pairing of Nawazuddin and Nupur for this unique romance.”

Director Navaniat Singh is currently in a happy place with things eventually taking the form.

“I am happy the way everything has fallen in place. I loved the story and I am thrilled that Nawaz and Nupur have liked it as much. They are the most mismatched couple I could have found who will turn out to be the perfect match. And V-Day is the best day to get started,” he said.

Noorani Chehra is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Aarushi Malhotra, Nandini Sharma, Neeta Shah and Bharatkumar Shah.