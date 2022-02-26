Nayagarh: Waste management and garbage disposal have been a headache for residents of Nayagarh Municipality. The civic limits is crying out for proper collection and disposal of garbage, thanks to the negligent attitude of the authorities concerned.

Furthermore, lack of adequate sanitation facilities adds to the woes. Most of the roadsides have turned into garbage dumps, despite privatisation of the services, locals alleged.

A claim that the basic services would improve after privatisation has gone hayware, they added.

As per reports, Ward No-14 and 15 do not have provision for door to door collection of garbage and residents of these two wards located near market area face utter difficulties.

Disposal of household garbages troubles them everyday. In some of the places, garbage is picked up with the help of tractors. As the vehicles reach specific locations at indefinite time, garbages are often seen lying in the wards for long hours in a day. Garbage thrown in open spaces create bad odour and cause pollution.

According to a source, the civic body earlier had 13 wards, when it was a Notified Area Council (NAC) and had not attained the status of municipality. The number of wards has reached 16 now.

After restructuring, ward No-11 and 12 of the erstwhile Nayagarh NAC were changed to ward No-14 and 15, respectively.

The ward No-14 covers an area starting from Shiv temple in new Rajabati up to the new Rajabati on east side of the town, including Gayatri Colony, Trinath Chhak, Jajangi Sahi and lane Nos-1, 2, 3 and 4 located to the south side of Jadumani Nagar.

Similarly, the ward No-15 covers an area starting from west side of Brajendra high school up to Bolangir-Khurda national highway No-57 on the east, including Odagaon Works department road, Amarendra Bazaar, Laxmi Bazaar, Madhusudan Nagar, Amalapada Kotha Maa Ghar and Jadumani Nagar lane No-4 (north side of Raja Bagicha).

After privatisation, three tractors, six Tata Magic, a 407 truck and five battery operated vehicles are engaged for the daily transportation of garbage. Some of the battery operated vehicles have now become defunct and are not being repaired, the source stated.

When contacted, Nayagarh Municipality executive officer Swati Mishra said, “Problems in garbage management cropped up after five battery operated vehicles recently became defunct, which will be repaired in a week. We expect cooperation of local residents in this regard.”

Notably, the residents of ward No-14 and 15 have demanded streamlining of garbage management and warned that they will resort to agitations, if their demand will not be met soon.

PNN