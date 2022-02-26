Jharsuguda: On the first day of raid, Vigilance officials detected movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 2.15 crore of Harekrushna Nayak, ASI in Odisha Motor Vehicle Department (OMVD), Jharsuguda.

Further searches are still underway Saturday and more assets are to be unearthed.

“More of Nayak’s illegally amassed properties are expected to be unraveled in the second consecutive day of simultaneous searches initiated early Friday morning at six places,” an official said.

According to a press release issued by the anti-graft agency Friday evening, the properties unearthed include a two-storey building at Friends Colony in Mangalabag locality of Cuttack worth Rs 61.4 lakh, a two-storey building at Maluda under Krushnaprasad police limits in Puri district worth Rs 70 lakh, a two-storey building at Kamapalli Square in Berhampur city worth Rs 37.99 lakh, five numbers of residential plots including two in Cuttack city, a plot in Berhampur and two plots at Krushnaprasad locality in Puri town.

In addition, fixed deposits (FDs), bank and insurance deposits worth over Rs 18.12 lakh, cash of Rs 4.46 lakh, gold and silver ornaments, household articles worth over Rs 9.5 lakh and four two-wheelers of Nayak and his family members have been detected so far.

Exact valuation of the detected assets is to be conducted by technical wing of the Vigilance department after the searches are over.

The raids were initiated based on allegation that Nayak had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“Simultaneous searches were conducted by the Vigilance teams led by three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 10 Inspectors and several other subordinate staff,” a senior official had informed.

The Vigilance raids are still underway at six places in Cuttack, Puri, Jharsuguda and Ganjam districts on the strength of a search warrant issued by the Special Vigilance Judge in Cuttack, a source said.

Places where searches were started include a two-storey building of Nayak located at Friends Colony under Mangalabag police limits in Cuttack, a two-storey newly constructed building in his native place at Krushnaprasad locality under Maluda police limits of Puri, Nayak’s cabin at OMVD/RTO office and a rented residential house at Biju Nagar, ward No-09, both in Jharsuguda town, a relative’s residence at Dhipasahi of Lanjipalli and a two-storey building at Ramnagar under Baidyanathpur police limits in Berhampur, both of Ganjam.

Several important documents have been seized during the raids.

PNN