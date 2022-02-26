Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 293 new Covid-19 cases, of which 86 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,84,616. Active caseload in the state now stands at 3,079.

Out of total 293 new infections, 171 were reported from quarantine centres while 122 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 345 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Angul district registered the highest number of new cases with 35 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with 29 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (9), Bargarh (3), Bhadrak (4), Bolangir (3), Boudh (1), Cuttack (3), Deogarh (2), Dhenkanal (1), Gajapati (25), Ganjam (20), Jagatsinghpur (3), Jajpur (18), Jharsuguda (13), Kalahandi (2), Kendrapara (11), Keonjhar (20), Koraput (1), Mayurbhanj (12), Nabarangpur (4), Nayagarh (2), Nuapada (4), Puri (1), Rayagada (14), Sambalpur (25), Subarnapur (6) and Sundargarh (15).

The State Pool reported 7 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,91,55,628 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 585.

PNN