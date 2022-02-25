Hatadihi: Hundreds of residents of Rugudia-Khani Bazaar under Soso police limits in Keonjhar Friday ransacked a school after the garments of a missing minor boy was found on its premises.

Meanwhile, family members and villagers have alleged that the child might have been killed as part of human sacrifice.

The missing minor has been identified as Dibakar, seven-year-old son of late Bijaya Purti.

Dibakar had been residing with his paternal aunt Sunamani Purti after his mother left him alone following the death of his father around four years ago.

Dibakar was a student of Class II of Rugudia Primary School in the village. All of a sudden, he went missing Wednesday while playing inside the school premises. However, as the boy did not return home for quite a long time, his family members launched a frantic search for him at all possible locations, but to no avail.

“My nephew Dibakar was at home when I went out for work. After I returned back, I found him missing,” the aunt Sunamani said.

Subsequently, garments of the missing child were spotted by some locals on the school premises earlier in the day. This incident stoked suspicion among the villagers that a contractor who was working in the locality and digging a canal has sacrificed the boy.

Notably, palpable tension prevailed in Rugudia locality following the development. A number of irked villagers even torched few machines of the construction firm. Situation became normal after the Soso police reached the spot and convinced the irate villagers.

Besides, police have registered a kidnap case (No-29/2022) in this connection and initiated a probe. “The school was earlier closed and is now under lock and key. Workers of the contract firm used to stay inside the school premises,” Soso IIC Upendranath Dash said.

