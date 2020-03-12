New Delhi: The NBA has decided to suspend the season indefinitely after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus. The decision came after the Oklahoma City Thunder’s clash with the Utah Jazz was postponed, just moments before tip-off at Chesapeake Energy Arena Wednesday night.

In a statement, the NBA said: “A player on the Utah Jazz has preliminary tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was cancelled. The affected player was not in the arena.”

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forwards in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” it added.

In a statement, the Utah Jazz said a player on the team tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection Wednesday morning.

“The individual’s symptoms diminished over the course of today, however, in a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to test for COVID-19,” the team said.

The player is in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City, the team said.

Reportedly, Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus and was ruled out of the game due to illness along with Jazz team-mate Emmanuel Mudiay.

Globally, more than 1,00,000 people have contracted COVID-19 and more than 4,000 have died. WHO said Wednesday that the COVID-19 outbreak can be characterized as a ‘pandemic’ as the virus spreads increasingly worldwide.

IANS