Lucknow: The National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) in Lucknow has developed an alcohol-based herbal sanitizer.

The product has been developed under Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, CSIR – Aroma Mission as per the World Health Organization’s guidelines.

The herbal sanitizer contains Tulsi essential oil as herbal constituent which is strong and natural anti-microbial agent and 60 per cent of isopropyl alcohol for killing germs.

Director of NBRI, Dr S.K. Barik said, the herbal hand sanitizer has been clinically tested and found to be highly-effective against surface microbes.

He said that its impact lasts for about 25 minutes and it prevents the skin from dehydrating.

Dr Barik said that the product will be available in the market very soon under the brand name of ‘Clean Hand Gel’.

The technology of the herbal hand sanitizer has been transferred to Lucknow based company Sadguru Biologicals Private Limited.