Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus, might summon actress Deepika Padukone. NCB officials informed Tuesday that Deepika Padukone’s name has cropped while interrogating various people. The probe agency is currently interrogation Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash. The sleuths have also summoned KWAN Talent Management Agency’s CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar for questioning. Karishma works for the same agency.

NCB sources said some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing drugs are on the radar of the agency. Some of these chats were purportedly between Deepika’s manager Karishma and one ‘D’, they said.

The official said the NCB might also summon actors Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and designer Simone Khambatta this week.

Earlier officials said, “The NCB will first question Karishma Prakash and might summon actor Deepika Padukone if needed.”

During NCB’s investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood has surfaced. Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned Monday by the NCB.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty. Her brother Showik Chakraborty has also been arrested in connection with the drugs case. The two failed to get bail again Monday and their judicial custody was extended till October 6.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his home in Bandra area here June 14.