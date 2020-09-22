Mumbai: The alleged drug angle in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is being investigated by the NCB.

The NCB has detained many people, including Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Showik, over the consumption and transaction of drugs. Monday, there was a surprising revelation in this matter which is now being discussed.

According to reports, NCB has received a WhatsApp chat of Rhea and her manager. The NCB, as per Times Now, accessed several chats that revealed several individuals with initials like K, D, S, N, and J. The ‘D’ in the chats has allegedly been identified as actress Deepika Padukone.

Notably, NCB has summoned Karishma Prakash, Deepika’s manager, and Dhruv Chitgopekar, CEO of the Kwan talent management agency for questioning.

Not only this, an old post by Deepika is also going viral. In this post, she is describing her husband and actor Ranveer Singh as her ‘Super Drug’. This post is of 19 November last year. She shared a picture of Ranveer on her official Instagram account. His t-shirt in the picture read, ‘Love is a super power’.

Sharing this picture, Deepika wrote in her post, ‘& you my super drug’. This post is now going viral on social media after initials of some actresses popped up in Rhea’s chat. Fans of the actress and all the social media users are giving their feedback on this post.

The NCB has already arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and over 15 others in the case so far.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra’s Mont Blanc apartment June 14.

Besides the CBI and the ED, NCB is the third agency to probe into the death case of Sushant.