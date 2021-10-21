Mumbai: Anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Student of the year 2 actor Ananya Panday today for questioning.

According to reports the actor’s name popped up in the WhatsApp chats of one of the accused in the drugs-on-cruise case.

On the other hand, a separate team of the agency reached Mannat, the house of Shah Rukh Khan, whose son Aryan has been arrested after the NCB busted a drug party onboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai October 2.

NCB teams were reportedly keeping a watch on the Khans since the past few days and Nationalist Congress Party National Spokesperson and Minister Nawab Malik had said that among various Hindi film industry bigwigs targeted, the superstar was on the radar of the central probe agency.

Worth mentioning, Aryan has applied for bail multiple times but the courts have rejected his petitions. He has now moved Bombay high court, which is set to hear the 23-year-old’s bail application on October 26.