Top Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has decided to keep herself away from the social media platforms the whole of October 24. There is a reason behind such a decision. On that day India will take on Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup. With Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik being Sania Mirza’s husband, there is every possibility that the tennis star will be trolled. It has happened in the past and Sania does not want to go through all that again.

Sania in a recent video post on Instagram has announced her decision which has been welcomed by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

“Me disappearing from social media and toxicity on India vs Pakistan match day,” Sania has captioned the post. In the video Sania is seen dancing to the song ‘Kiss Me More’ before the caption starts flashing on the screen.

Sania also doesn’t want Shoaib to feel bad in case she is trolled and be under undue pressure during the tournament. That is another reason why she will withdraw from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on that particular day.

Pakistan are yet to win a match against India in either the T20 World Cup or the 50 overs World Cup. India currently leads 7-0 in their head-to-head tally. The entire country is hoping that India keep the record intact with another victory when the two teams meet Sunday.