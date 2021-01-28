Cuttack: NCC Group Cuttack unveiled a webinar titled ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat Phase V’ under the aegis of NCC Directorate Odisha here Thursday. The webinar will be conducted till February 4.

A total of 200 NCC cadets from Odisha, Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh attended the six-day webinar. Commodore Somen Bannerjee, Dy DG, Odisha Directorate, opened the webinar and addressed the participants.

As a part of the initiative to conduct training of NCC cadets during the pandemic, the event will be conducted through a webinar using Google meet G suite platform. The theme of the webinar will be ‘Anti-Corruption’ which will be conducted via presentations, discussions and interactions to showcase the history, geography, tourism, cuisines and cultural heritage of the state and the two Union Territories (UTs).

The aim of the webinar is to foster the spirit of national integration and solidarity by overcoming cultural, religious, geographical, environmental and linguistic barriers. The cadets will also be participating in online declamation, learning new languages, ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, learning about cuisines, food habits, culture, heritage, festivals, customs and traditions among others.