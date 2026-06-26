New Delhi: A new NCERT social science textbook has included a verse from the Manusmriti to claim that women were accorded respect in the Vedic period but their status “fluctuated, even declined” as social and political conditions changed over time.

The reference appears in the chapter, ‘State and Society up to 1000 CE’, which describes the Vedic age as “often described as a period during which women held a high and respectful position in society.”

The Manusmriti is an ancient Sanskrit text that outlines the rules for righteous living, social classes, and governance in Hindu tradition. It has long remained the subject of debate over its provisions relating to caste and gender.

“Women participated in scholarly learning, took part in rituals alongside men in certain contexts, attended public assemblies, and several hymns of the Rig Veda are traditionally attributed to women sages such as Apala, Visvavara, Ghosha and Lopamudra. Where women, verily, are honoured, there gods rejoice; where, however, they are not honoured, there all sacred rites prove fruitless,” the textbook states.

The textbook further stresses that women’s position did not stay the same.

“Over time, the position and roles of women fluctuated, even declined, as social and political conditions changed. However, there are many examples of women continuing to contribute to household management, agriculture, crafts, and religious practices,” it says.

The textbook also revisits the concepts of ‘varna’ and ‘jati,’ arguing that social identity in early Vedic society was not determined solely by birth.

“Early Vedic texts do not indicate fixed social status based on birth. Instead, it is generally agreed that social identity was shaped by several complex and overlapping factors, including ethnicity, subgroup, region, village affiliation, language, occupation and especially cultural relationships,” the chapter says.

PTI