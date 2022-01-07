New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has asked Maharashtra’s chief secretary, director general of police, Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Union Home Secretary to appear before it January 31 for an in-person hearing on former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s ‘harassment’ complaint. The NCSC has also asked Sameer Wankhede to be present for the hearing.

In written communication to the officials, the NCSC director said, “Chairman Vijay Sampla has fixed a meeting with all of you, in person, January 31 at 11.00 am in his chamber at Loknayak Bhawan, New Delhi. Accordingly, you are to appear in person, along with an updated action taken report and all relevant documents including the relevant files, case diaries, to facilitate the hearing.”

The NCSC further recommended the Maharashtra government not to take final decision in the matter till the investigation is pending with the Commission.

“No final decision in the matter is to be taken by the state (Maharashtra) government till the pendency of the investigation of the case in the Commission. This is as per Commission’s Rules of Procedure (RoP) clause 7.2,” NCSC director Kaushal Kumar said.

Also read: Sameer Wankhede operates hotel, bar in Mumbai, alleges Nawab Malik

Wankhede has been in the limelight in connection with the Aryan Khan case. He was recently accused by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik of faking his caste certificate.

The NCSC, however, is examining the complaint of Wankhede that he was being implicated in a false case.

Malik had alleged that Wankhede was a Muslim and had forged his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as an IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination. Malik had alleged that Wankhede’s father’s name was Dawood and not Dyandev.

Wankhede has denied the allegations. He had written to the NCSC alleging harassment following ‘disclosures’ made by Malik.

Wankhede’s tenure with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) ended December 31, 2021. He was then sent back to his parent organisation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.