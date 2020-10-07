New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned BJP leader Ranjeet Srivastava. The BJP leader has reportedly made offensive remarks against the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allegedly being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The summon order was sent Wednesday to Srivastava. The NCW said he has been asked to appear before it October 26 at 11.00am to give an explanation.

The commission tweeted, “@NCWIndia strongly condemns the offensive and defamatory remarks made by political leader #RanjeetSrivastava regarding the #Hathras victim. The Commission has sent him a notice directing him to appear before NCW October 26th at 11 AM to give an explanation.”

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said Srivastava is ‘not fit’ to be called the leader of any party. “He is not fit to be called leader of any party. He is showing his primitive and sick mindset and I am going to send notice to him,” Sharma earlier tweeted.

According to media reports, Srivastava made offensive comments on the victim’s character. The Dalit woman was allegedly raped in a Hathras village by four men September 14. She succumbed to her injuries September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung.

The woman was cremated in early hours. Her family alleged the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out ‘as per the wishes of the family’.

The incident led to protests across India with people from different sectors demanding justice for the victim.