Guwahati: The BJP-led NDA government in Assam is likely to be sworn in for a third consecutive term on May 12 following the alliance’s decisive victory in the Assembly elections, sources said Wednesday.

According to sources, the NDA Legislature Party meeting will be held at 10 a.m. May 10 in Guwahati, where alliance legislators are expected to formally elect their leader.

Sources said all winning NDA candidates have been asked to reach Guwahati May 9 ahead of the crucial meeting and the subsequent government formation process.

Senior BJP leaders, including former party national president J.P. Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, are also expected to arrive in Assam May 9 to participate in discussions and related events.

The NDA is likely to stake claim to form the new government before Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on the evening of May 10, after the Legislature Party meeting, sources added.

Also Read : NDA set to form govt in Assam for third straight term

The BJP-led alliance secured a comfortable majority in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections, paving the way for incumbent Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to return to power for another term.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the formation and swearing-in of the new BJP-led government in the state would take place after May 11, following completion of constitutional and organisational formalities.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Sarma said the Election Commission had formally notified the Assembly poll results, following which he tendered the resignation of his Council of Ministers in line with democratic traditions.

“The Election Commission has officially declared the results and submitted the notification to the Governor. Immediately after that, I submitted my resignation as Chief Minister and also recommended dissolution of the present Assam Legislative Assembly,” Sarma said.

He added that the Governor accepted both recommendations and asked the outgoing ministry to continue as a caretaker government until the new ministry assumes office.

“We will continue as a caretaker government during this transition period till the new government is formed,” he said.