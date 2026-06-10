New Delhi: A conclave of NDA constituents was held Wednesday to mark the ruling coalition completing 12 years in office and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India’s longest-serving continuously elected PM.

Prime Minister Modi, senior BJP leaders and representatives of all constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) attended the crucial meeting at Bharat Mandapam here, sources said.

Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories, besides the leaders of all alliance partners also attended the conclave.

Modi Wednesday surpassed the record of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to become the country’s longest-serving continuously elected PM.

He crossed Nehru’s record of 4,398 days in office as an elected prime minister following the 1952 general elections. Nehru’s stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government as elections were not held till 1952.

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi served for more than 14 years in office, exceeding Modi’s tenure, but her stint was not continuous.

With 4,399 days in office, Modi becomes the longest-serving continuously elected prime minister of India.

May 26, 2014, Modi took charge as India’s prime minister with a landslide victory. He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019 and his second term began May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started June 9, 2024.

BJP President Nitin Nabin, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari among others attended the event, sources said.

Union ministers from NDA constituents, including K Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JDU), H D Kumaraswamy (JDS) and Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal-Soneylal), also attended the conclave.