New Delhi: With less than two weeks to go before the national capital hosts the landmark India-AI Impact Summit 2026, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has swung into action to ensure the Lutyens is ready for the international gathering.

According to officials, the council has identified 41 key routes in Lutyens Delhi where extensive focus will be on visible cleanliness, dust-free roads, well-maintained footpaths, functioning street lights and public toilets, officials said.

Urban delineators and solar raised pavement markers will be installed in these routes to guide motorists, define lanes, and mark hazards in city environments, construction zones, and parking lots, officials said, adding a nodal officer has been appointed for this purpose.

As part of the preparations, NDMC is planning to illuminate several prominent buildings under its jurisdiction, giving key areas a brighter and more vibrant look after sunset. The civic body is also intensifying its sanitation drive, with special night and early-morning cleaning operations to ensure roads and public spaces remain spotless through the day, an official said.

Scheduled from February 16 to 20, the summit is touted to take place at Bharat Mandapam. NDMC will monitor sanitation, traffic coordination, lighting and emergency response from a 24—7 control room in real time. The control room will act as a single point of coordination, allowing officials to respond quickly to complaints or unforeseen issues, the official said.