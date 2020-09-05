New Delhi: The Director of New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) Covid-19 cell and three other employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, a senior official said Saturday.

“The Covid-19 cases are again coming to the NDMC headquarter. Four employees have tested positive,” a senior official told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Besides the Director of Covid-19 cell, three others include an education officer, a regular muster roll worker in the secretary’s establishment branch and a helper of the vigilance department have also tested positive.

According to the official, as many as 150 employees have contracted the virus in the last few months, some employees are still in the hospital, while eight people have succumbed to the disease.

Alluding to the new coronavirus cases, a member of the NDMC Karamchari Sangh said, “Since July, 100 per cent employees are being called to work, hence no social distancing is being followed, masks are not being worn and fines are not imposed.”

The Unionist said that earlier the building used to be sanitized three times a day, but the procedure is not being followed now.

Meanwhile, Delhi is reporting a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases from the last one week. The national capital reported 2,914 fresh infections on Friday, its highest one-day spike in 69 days. This is also the fourth successive day in September when over 2,000 new cases have been reported.

