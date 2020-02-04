New Delhi: Ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections in Delhi, nearly 150 centenarian voters have been identified by poll authorities, with the oldest being a 110-year-old woman, officials said Tuesday.

According to sources in the Delhi CEO Office, these 150 centenarians have been identified and verified, and figures will be updated once the entire verification process is over. During physical verification, officials check if such voters are alive or still living in Delhi.

“A total of 147 voters, 72 males and 75 females, have been identified and verified as centenarians. Kalitara Mandal, 110, a resident of Greater Kailash is by far the oldest voter,” a senior official stated.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said these voters will be extended all the facilities they enjoyed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“A senior officer will go to the houses of each of these centenarian voters, residing nearest to the polling station in a constituency, and escort them to the booths. They will also motivate them to vote, unless they are bedridden and their health doesn’t permit,” the CEO said.

“But if such voters are still eager to vote despite their frailty, we will make all possible arrangements to ensure they exercise their franchise. They will also be given priority in voting, so they don’t have to stand in line,” added Singh.

Bachchan Singh, 111, the oldest voter in the 2019 elections in the national capital, who resided in Tilak Nagar died last December.

PTI