New Delhi: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra revealed that he was in pain after his epoch-making performance in the Tokyo Games but it was all worth it given the historic result he had achieved. Neeraj Chopra said that he knew he had done something special with the second attempt of 87.58m in the finals that fetched him the gold.

“I knew I had done something special, actually I thought I had achieved my personal best. The throw had gone really well,” Chopra said at a felicitation programme here after the Indian contingent’s arrival from Tokyo. “The next day my body felt how special it was with all the pain but it was worth it. This medal is for the entire country,” Chopra added.

The 23-year-old Army man said the only message he has for India’s sportspersons right now is ‘never fear’.

“I just want to say, no matter who the opposition is, give your best. That is all you need to do and this is what this gold medal stands for. Never fear the opposition,” asserted Chopra.

Chopra became not just India’s first Olympic gold medallist in 13 years but also the first track and field athlete to achieve the feat.