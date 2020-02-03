Mumbai: Playback singer Neha Kakkar and her close friend Aditya Narayan were spotted spending quality time with each other in Goa. The two alleged lovebirds continue to paint the town red with their love.

Taking to her Instagram, Neha has shared few pictures from their Goa trip where they shot for their upcoming single, titled Goa Beach.

Neha’s post got loud cheers from her industry friends and fans on Instagram. Aditya dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Jay Bhanushali reacted, “This going to some crazy level of content hahaha.” Her brother Tony Kakkar also shared the same pictures, to which Aditya commented, “had a blast.”

Neha has sung the song alongside Tony, with additional vocals by Aditya and Kat Kristian. It will release February 10. The music video has been directed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji in Goa.

Neha is one of the judges on television reality show Indian Idol 11 while Aditya is the host. Both are singers by profession. The two have been constantly dropping hints on the show that they are set to be ‘married’ on February 14. Their constant display of affection has caught the attention of their fans.