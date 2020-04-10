New Delhi: She has belted out some of the biggest foot-tapping hits including ‘Garmi’, ‘Aankh marey’, ‘O saki’, ‘Dilbar’ and ‘Kala chashma’ among many others, and enjoys as much popularity as any top singer in contemporary Bollywood. Yet, Neha Kakkar is the first to tell you, that singers hardly ever get paid in the film industry.

“We don’t get paid for singing in the Hindi film industry at all. What happens is they (filmmakers and producers) feel that if we give a superhit song, the singer will earn through shows,” Neha Kakkar stated.

The 31-year-old Neha added: “I get good amounts from live concerts and everything, but the Hindi film industry doesn’t have this scene. To make us sing a song, they don’t pay,” Neha added.

On the work front, Neha will feature in a song with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh titled ‘Moscow suka’. The number is a mix of Punjabi and Russian language. The Russian vocals will be sung by Ekaterina Sizova.

Neha took to her Instagram stories Thursday, where she uploaded a string of pictures of herself along with her brother Tony Kakkar, whom she wished a happy birthday.

Tony and Neha Kakkar have together collaborated for numbers like ‘Car main music’, ‘Dheeme dheeme’ and ‘Coca Cola’.

It should also be stated here that prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus Neha was in the news for her alleged affair with Aditya Narayan, son of veteran singer Udit Narayan. A TV channel virtually had them married before declaring that it had done so to increase ratings. Neha also publicly apologised to her fans for the incident.

