Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar has finally opened up about her breakup with Himansh Kohli, who had announced their relationship on national television during Indian Idol.

In a new interview, Neha has said that she is happy to have moved on from the ‘bad relationship’ and is thankful that she is able to spend more time with family now.

Neha said, “Right now, all I can say is that being single is the best feeling of my life. You know what, when I was in a relationship, I was not being able to give time to my family and my friends. At that time, I dedicated all my time and energy to that person who does not deserve it. And guess what; in spite of giving him so much time; he always complained of not being together.”

She continued, “Thankfully, I have moved on from this bad relationship. I am really in a happy space now. I have realised that my family is more deserving than anybody else in my life. I am happy with whatever happened because that made me realise the importance of my family members. With this bad experience, I am not open to love again. As I said, I am happy to be single!”

Following her breakup, the singer performed the hit number Aankh Maare from the film Simmba. She has also sung the Coca Cola remix in the upcoming Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon film, Luka Chupi.