Bhubaneswar: The Revenue and Disaster Management Department of state government Saturday partially modified its earlier order to relax norms to allow reopening of standalone and neighbourhood non-essential shops.

A notification issued by the department says all shops registered under the Odisha Shops & Commercial Establishments Act, 1956 including shops in residential complexes and market complexes except shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities will be allowed to open with 50 per cent strength of workers wearing masks and social distancing being made mandatory.

The notification adds, all the shops including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities registered under the Orissa Shops & Commercial establishments Act, 1956 except shops in market complexes and multi-brand and single-brand malls will be allowed to open with 50 per cent strength of workers wearing masks and social distancing being mandatory.

That said, the relaxation is conditional and will be decided by local administrations, the state government added.

“The municipal commissioners and the collectors shall notify detailed orders specifying the shops/ type of shops to open within the limits of municipal corporations & ULBs and the districts as well as their timing,” the Revenue and Disaster Management said.