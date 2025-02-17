Bhubaneswar: Police Monday arrested Advik Srivastava, the “ex-boyfriend” of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal who was found dead Sunday evening in the hostel campus of KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.

A police official said, “The family members of the deceased have been notified. The accused has been arrested and is currently being questioned. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the girl’s death.”

Prakriti, a third-year B.Tech student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), allegedly suffered harassment at the hands of Srivastava, according to her classmates. While the cause of death remains under investigation, preliminary reports indicate that it may have been a case of suic*de.

Following the incident, protests erupted near the campus, with students demanding a transparent investigation.

Many students from Nepal assembled on the KIIT campus Sunday night and staged demonstrations demanding justice. Two platoons of police force were deployed to maintain law and order situation on the campus.

According to KIIT officials, the university had discussions with the agitating Nepali students and has since sent them home to de-escalate tensions. “Keeping in view the situation, the Nepal students have been sent to their respective homes. The situation presently remained calm,” the KIIT statement said.

A Twitter user @Twi_Swastideep shared a video and claimed that “KIIT security guards were beating protesting Nepali students.”

KIIT personal security guards are beating up some Nepali Students while they are protesting peacefully about the suicide case.#kiituniversity #PrakritiLamsal

Video 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/p3VDUMjJ1O — CricFreak69 (@Twi_Swastideep) February 17, 2025



One student said that Advik tried to flee Bhubaneswar February 16. The student accused the university of attempting to “suppress the issue”, alleging that Prakriti had sought help from the International Relations Office a month earlier, reporting abuse and mental harassment.

A purported phone recording between the two parties has emerged and spread widely online. The recording appears to capture Advik Srivastava verbally abusing the female victim with profanity and demeaning language, while she can be heard crying several times throughout the call as he continues his verbal assault.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prakash Chandra Pal said that the police were maintaining law and order both inside and outside the campus.

“The police have sealed the deceased girl’s room and kept the body at the mortuary till the arrival of her parents,” a varsity official said.

Meanwhile, two busloads of Nepali students were dropped at the Cuttack Railway Station Monday.

“We were told to vacate hostel room and dropped at the railway station. We had to appear for examination February 28…” a male student told reporters at the Cuttack railway station.

Meanwhile, students from other states alleged that they were not allowed to go outside the hostel by private security guards of the varsity.

The KIIT authorities refused to comment on the allegations made by the students that they were not allowed to go outside the hostel.

PNN & Agencies