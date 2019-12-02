Pokahra (Nepal): Nepal’s Anjali Chanda scripted history Monday by producing the best bowling performance in a women’s T20Is with figures of six wickets for zero runs in a match against Maldives at the 13th South Asian Games here. It is also the first time in history of T20 cricket that a bowler has achieved such kind of feat.

Nepal won the match by 10 wickets, reaching 17 for no loss in 0.5 overs. Earlier, the record belonged to Malaysian Mas Elysa, who had claimed six wickets for three runs from her four overs against China in a women’s international game in January this year.

The 24-year-old Anjali dismissed six batswomen – all for nought – in 2.1 overs as Nepal bowled out Maldives, who elected to bat, for just 16 runs from 10.1 overs. Anjali’s teammate, Karuna Bhandari (2/4) took two wickets, while two batswomen were run out.

After the match, Cricket Nepal tweeted: “Nepal’s Anjali Chanda bowling figure is best bowling figure in Women T20I surpassing Malaysian Mas Elysa’s 6/3. Also best bowling in debut.”

In men’s cricket, Deepak Chahar of India holds the record for best bowling figures in a T20I. The fast bowler had picked up six wickets for seven runs against Bangladesh last month.

Agencies