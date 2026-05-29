Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described India as a “huge power” where there is “an absolutely crazy love for Israel” despite what he called efforts to delegitimise the Jewish state elsewhere.

Speaking at a leadership programme in the Jordan Valley Thursday, Netanyahu further cited India as a key example of Israel’s expanding international partnerships, as he discussed Israel’s international relationships and efforts to broaden its diplomatic partnerships.

The remarks came amid a fragile geopolitical situation in West Asia, with Israel facing security challenges on multiple fronts and seeking to strengthen ties with partners beyond its traditional allies.

“We are expanding our alliances and what you are talking about is expanding these alliances to a large space. And the larger space is really our unique relationship with a huge power called India,” Netanyahu said in a video released by the Government Press Office.

Referring to international criticism of Israel, he said: “I will say this: we face delegitimisation in much of the world “ but not in India. In India, there is an absolutely crazy love for Israel, truly crazy. I think I have more followers from India than from anywhere else.”

In the past, Netanyahu has often highlighted his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoken about the strength of ties between India and Israel. In earlier remarks, he described India as “enormously powerful” and mentioned growing cooperation across a range of sectors.