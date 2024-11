Beirut: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced he will recommend a proposal for a cease-fire with Hezbollah to his Cabinet for approval, setting the stage for an end to nearly 14 months of fighting.

Netanyahu said the vote was expected later Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear when the ceasefire would go into effect, and the exact terms of the deal were not released. The deal does not affect Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, which shows no signs of ending.

AP